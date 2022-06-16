The Planning Authority has halted house-building works in Xagħra after “potential cultural features” were discovered at the development site, which is just a couple of metres away from a megalithic site.

A PA spokesperson confirmed that, following reports, a warning notice was issued and works stopped.

“Potential cultural features were discovered and the developer had an obligation to notify the Planning Authority and the superintendent of cultural heritage.

A wall built to block the entrance to the potential cultural findings.

“The authority is liaising with the superintendence of cultural heritage to determine further necessary action,” the spokesperson said.

The site, in Ta’ Lablab, Xagħra, consists of an undeveloped plot of land enclosed with rubble walls and is known to be an archaeologically sensitive area. It is just 50 metres away from Santa Verna, a megalithic temple, and it is believed to have been one of the major temples on the islands.

The proposed plans include the construction of three houses on four levels. The works stopped back in May after the Xagħra Local Council lodged a report with the PA enforcement unit after residents raised concerns about possible archaeological features on-site.

Pictures posted on social media by NGO Malta-Arch shows cement thrown over the presumable archaeological artefact, which looks like an undiscovered cave.

Ownership issues hamper investigation

Responding to questions, a superintendence of cultural heritage spokesman told Times of Malta the cave was identified during evaluation but could not be properly investigated in view of ownership issues.

“During the assessment of planning application PA 1857/20, the superintendence requested an archaeological evaluation, during which the cave was identified. The cave was not investigated given that it is under third-party property,” the spokesperson said.

Ownership has now been resolved and works have stopped, so a full evaluation can be carried out.

Architect Angelo Portelli said works were carried out within the building line and followed all relative planning permissions.

“In the case at hand, the cultural features are located beyond the building and measures have, nonetheless, been taken to ensure these are preserved,” he said.

A resident, who was the first to flag the cave to Malta-Arch, described her disappointment at the possible loss of archaeological remains.

“I was an architect for 30 years and for me it is heart-breaking to see cement over what looks like an ancient cave when we should be protecting such archaeological sites here,” she said.

Dawn Adrienne-Saliba, president of Malta Arch, echoed the resident’s concerns, highlighting how caves are a rare geological phenomenon and it should be in everyone’s interest to preserve the natural beauty of the landscape.

“Destroying such a site is erasing all possible traces of our past that technology can now reveal.”

She called for residents and people to file a complaint to the PA to stop the destruction of the natural site.

Further pictures sent to Times of Malta show a wall built in front of the cultural features.

Back in 2020, the superintendence raised its concerns about the development and pointed out that the area is known to be “archaeologically sensitive”.

Following the concerns expressed by the superintendence, the case officer first recommended refusing the development.

The case officer’s report pointed out that the development would disturb an area of archaeological sensitivity and that, at the time, the archaeological evaluation as required by the superintendence of cultural heritage was not carried out.

Following months of revising the plans for the application, the superintendence of cultural heritage gave the applicants the green light after it was decided that no excavations will take place on-site.