The Hibernians Stadium will have a new playing surface next season as Hibernians FC announced that works have started on installing a Hybrid Natural Turf.

Works on the project got under way on Thursday morning and is expected to provide football players a better and safer training surface that can sustain more matches.

In a statement Hibernians FC said: “This morning the Hibernians Stadium woke up bustling with activity, as works on the resurfacing of the pitch began with the break of dawn,” the club said in a statement.

