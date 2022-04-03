A workshop entitled ‘Ngħidu Kelma – Working with Teen Parents’ is taking place on Tuesday from 6 to 9pm at Razzett l-Antik, Qormi, as part of ‘Tool4Teen’, a two-year Erasmusplus project involving partners from Malta and four other countries which developed tools to assist professionals working with teens and teen parents. During the event, a comic book and guidebook developed for professionals through the project will be showcased.

The workshop will be led by Marilyn Muscat, an educational psychologist registered with the Health and Care Professions Council in the UK, where she trained. She works with children, adolescents and their families to understand more about their educational, social and emotional well-being concerns and to help them overcome their difficulties. The event forms part of a series of Ngħidu Kelma workshops and seminars aimed at professionals and students from various fields that discuss current issues from different perspectives. These workshops fulfill CPD hours and are complemented with a certificate of attendance.

For more information and to book a seat, look up Working with Teen Parents | Ngħidu Kelma on Facebook.