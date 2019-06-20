FinanceMalta, in collaboration with the Malta Financial Ser­vices Authority (MFSA) is organising a workshop on the authority’s fintech strategy consultation document on Pillar 1 regulations. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Entitled ‘Pillar 1 – Regulatory Sandbox and Other Strategic Objectives: Briefing and Consultation’, the workshop’s key objectives are to provide an in-depth overview of the consultation document and to engage with the audience and stake­holders for feedback.

Prospective sandbox participants, collaborators and stakeholders from finance, law and technology are all invited to attend this workshop and communicate their views.

Earlier this month, the MFSA launched a public consultation on the first pillar of its six-pillar fintech strategy. The regulations pillar includes four key areas, one of which is the creation of a testing-ground known as the regulatory sandbox. Such a scheme acts as an attractive option for Malta to be­come a hub for financial service companies to test out (almost in a controlled laboratory setting), their regulatory or commercial projects with actual financial consumers.

The workshop will start with an introductory speech by Kenneth Farrugia, FinanceMalta chairman, followed by an overview on the Pillar 1 regulations that will be delivered by Christopher Buttigieg, chief officer, strategy, policy and innovation at MFSA. Other speakers during the workshop include Tom Bull, associate partner, EY UK fintech leader, Joseph Cini, analyst, fintech and innovation at MFSA, Leonard Bonello, partner at Ganado Advocates, Ian Gusman, analyst, fintech and innovation at MFSA, Joshua Ellul, chairman of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority, Abdalla Kablan, director at wyzer.ai and Caledo Tech, Luciano Brincat, senior analyst, fintech and innovation at MFSA, Stephen McCarthy, CEO of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority, and Ian Gauci, managing partner at GTG Advocates.

The event is open for registered delegates. For more information and to register, visit https://www.financemalta.org/events/event/pillar-1-regulatory -sandbox-strategic-objectives-2019.