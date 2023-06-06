A workshop for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) educators, teachers, and practitioners eager to explore innovative and artistic approaches to STEAM education in Malta will be held on Tuesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm in the event room on the second floor of Dar Ġużeppi Zahra at the University of Malta’s Msida campus.

Entitled ‘Creating STEAMwaves: Artistic Approaches and Best Practices for Youth Engagement’, the event revolves around the fusion of art and science in education, highlighting how artistic approaches can enhance engagement and foster creativity among learners.

The workshop promises to offer participants valuable insights and practical strategies in STEAM education both for experienced educators seeking fresh ideas as well as newcomers looking to enhance their teaching skills.

The workshop forms part of the ‘Road-STEAMer’ project. After a brief introduction on the project by Edward Duca, participants will be addressed by guest STEAM experts Stephanos Cherouvis from the European network science centres & museums (ECSITE), Vanessa Camilleri from the University of Malta and Chrysoula Mitta from the Lisbon Council, who will talk about their experiences running STEAM projects using artistic and other approaches, and share best practices and existing solutions on STEAM education.

This will be followed by a ‘World Café’ session that allows participants to share their own experiences and discuss the implementation of STEAM education during hands-on group activities. The workshop will conclude with a ‘STEAM Clinic’, where attendees can receive personalised guidance on incorporating creative pedagogies and artistic approaches into their own STEM activities.

To register for the event, fill in the form at this link.

For further information on the event, visit this Facebook page.

For details regarding the project, visit this website.

For further enquiries, call Simeona Sevdalinova, research support officer on Mathematics and Science Education at the University’s Faculty of Education on 2340 3375 or 9971 6771.