World champion sprinter Christian Coleman is set to miss next year’s Tokyo Olympics after being banned from athletics for two years for anti-doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday.

The American, who won the men’s 100 metres at last year’s World Championships in Doha, was provisionally suspended for three ‘whereabouts failures’ in June.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta