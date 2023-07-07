World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has criticised politicians for “greenwashing exercises” but said sport can play a key role in tackling climate change during an event at Wimbledon.

Coe was speaking at the Environment Positive Panel on Thursday alongside other sports stars including former England football captain Gary Lineker and retired Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Coe, who led London’s successful bid for the 2012 Games, said: “Sport has the ability to shine a spotlight on things that ministers and politicians just won’t touch.”

