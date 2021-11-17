World Athletics on Wednesday acknowledged that Russia had made “steady progress” in meeting the requirements to return to international competition but not enough to lift the ban imposed in 2015 for systematic state doping.

The global governing body’s council accepted the recommendation from the Task Force established to monitor Russia’s efforts to turn its back on its doping-tainted past.

RUSAF, Russian athletics’ ruling body, was initially kicked out of World Athletics six years ago after a damning World Anti-Doping Agency report identified “a deeply-rooted culture of doping”.

