The World Athletics Relays, scheduled to be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou in May 2023 have been postponed until 2025, track and field’s governing body announced Monday.

World Athletics said the decision was taken with the agreement of both the Guangzhou organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association “due to the ongoing pandemic conditions”.

The postponement impacts the qualification system for the relay events at next year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

