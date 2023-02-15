The World Bank and the European Commission will be advising Malta on how to better organise the offices of the Attorney General and the State Advocate, the government announced on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said that the project had come about with the help of EU funds and saw a collaborative effort between his Ministry and the two international entities to work with the AG and the State Advocate to analyse their operation and formulate a strategy to strengthen the organisation of the two offices.

“This strategic plan will allow us to carry out our obligation for economic stability and development in our country and to facilitate a strong justice system that befits our country,” Attard Said.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Chris Bonett said that the project was financed through €300,000 from the Technical Support Instrument, an EU funding program that provides expert advice to member states to implement reform.

Director General for Structural Reform Support Daniel Dotto said that the Maltese government’s work in justice reform is ongoing to better its efficiency and that Malta’s European colleagues are proud to have contributed to the results presented at the conference.

World Bank country director for Malta Jesko Hentschel said that the collaboration between all stakeholders on the project is going to be continuous in order to create a strategy to sustain the two offices for the next five years.