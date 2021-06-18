On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, marked on June 14, several parishes in Gozo illuminated their churches’ facades in red as a sign of solidarity and awareness on the importance of regular donations.

Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada said that his parish participation in this annual international event was a sign of appreciation to all donors, while raising people’s awareness on the importance of regular donations in order to secure high-quality blood.

Canon Bajada recited a prayer asking God for the blessing of blood donors and giving courage to others to do the same and show compassion and kindness to those who urgently need blood.

Meanwhile, Sannat archpriest Michael Curmi is urging all parishioners to donate blood at the Xewkija clinic on July 11 in preparation of the feast of Santa Margerita to be celebrated on July 25. Fr Curmi said the parish has been organising blood donations since 2016, sometimes even more than once a year.