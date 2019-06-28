To mark World Blood Donor Day, the National Blood Transfusion Service Department organised a concert at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria in honour of all those who donated blood. The concert featured the Straight Ahead band. It was attended by Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana, National Blood Transfusion Service director Alex Aquilina, manager Angelo Degiorgio, deputy charge nurse Alexander Lautier and public relations officer Tony Micallef.

