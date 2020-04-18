At this year’s World Car of the Year Awards 2020 (WCOTY), the Taycan has seen the checkered flag first in two categories: winning as World Luxury Car and World Performance Car of the Year. At the World Performance Award, it succeeded in a historic triple against the 911 and the 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4. Furthermore, the electric sports car also won World Luxury Car.

86 international motor journalists voted and assessed over 50 new cars. The winners were announced during live online conference by the WCOTY organization.

Michael Steiner, member of the executive board, research and development received the awards.

“This double win in the categories World Performance Car and World Luxury Car underlines what we wanted to achieve when we developed the Taycan," he said.

"We wanted to create a driver-focused, fully electric sports car that can take on any Performance Car. At the same time we focused on uncompromised everyday-usability and contemporary, digital luxury and comfort for four passengers. We are delighted that the WCOTY jury rewards these efforts.”