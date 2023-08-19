World champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the sprint race at the Austrian MotoGP on Saturday to increase his lead in the world championship.

Brad Binder (KTM) came in second with Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) completing the podium at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring circuit.

Bagnaia’s fourth sprint win of the season lifted him 46 points clear of Martin ahead of Sunday’s main event, the 10th round of the 20-race season.

“The plan was to push hard from the start.

“It was tough but we managed to be in front in the first lap. I’m very happy but tomorrow is another story,” said the Ducati factory rider.

“The strategy was perfect. It will be important to do the same start as today in the race,” he added.

