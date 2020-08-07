Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had to undergo a second operation on his broken arm earlier this week because of an accident caused “by opening a window” at his home, Honda team manager Alberto Puig said on Thursday.

The Spaniard fractured his arm in the season opener in Spain on July 19 and missed the following race despite initially being declared fit to take part, just 48 hours after having a titanium plate inserted during surgery.

