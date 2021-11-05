Newly-crowned MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo dominated practice for the Algarve Grand Prix on Friday with the French rider enjoying his new pressure-free status.
The 22-year-old, France’s first world champion in the elite class, clocked a best time of 1min 39.390sec on his Yamaha to edge out Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia by 0.132sec.
“For these last two races (with the season-ending Valencia GP next week) there won’t be so much pressure,” said Quartararo.
