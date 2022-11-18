Children's commissioner Antoinette Vassallo on Friday unveiled a set of age-appropriate resources on children’s rights at Maria Regina Gharghur Primary School to mark children's day.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is that of ensuring equality and inclusion for every child.

"It is the responsibility of the government, NGOs, organisations and all those working with and for children including parents/carers, educators and all those that have an impact on children’s lives, to ensure that all children have access to their rights," the commissioner's office said in a statement.

Vassallo together with Minister Michael Falzon distributed the resources to students in kinder 2, year 3 and year 5 classes.

They emphasised the importance of children being aware of their rights and to ask for help if they need it.

The resources, which have been developed by UNICEF, have been produced in Maltese by the Office of the Commissioner for Children and are being disseminated to all children of school age in Malta and Gozo.

They include an animated video for children in kindergarten; an activity book for children in years 1,2 and 3; and a poster for children between the ages of 9 and 15.

Some 50 schools in Malta and Gozo will be organising different activities promoting children’s rights.