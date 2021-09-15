Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Romelu Lukaku’s knack of scoring decisive goals is what the Blues were missing despite winning the Champions League last season.

Lukaku enlivened an otherwise flat performance with the only goal to beat Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 on Tuesday to get the Blues’ defence of their European crown off to a winning start.

The Belgian striker now has four goals in as many games since returning to the club for a club record £97 million ($134 million) last month.

And his predatory instincts 21 minutes from time papered over the cracks of a disappointing display from Tuchel’s men.

