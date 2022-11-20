Updated 8.30pm with ticket sales figures

The World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday as the month-long football showpiece finally got under way after a tortuous 12-year build-up dogged by off-field controversies.

Qatar has spent $200 billion on a remarkable construction project to host the World Cup after the tiny Gulf state shocked the football world by winning the right to host the tournament in 2010.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was present in the impressive Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 50 kilometres (31 miles) outside of Doha, to watch the host nation face Ecuador during Sunday's opener.

In a breathless start to the match in the stadium shaped like a Bedouin tent, Ecuador's Enner Valenica headed the ball into the net after three minutes but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Thirteen minutes later, Ecuador did take the lead after Valencia dribbled around Qatari goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb who grabbed his shin and the referee pointed to the spot. Valencia coolly rolled home the penalty.

Valencia added a second goal to give Ecuador a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The score remained unchanged at full-time, with Qatar becoming the first hosts in World Cup history to lose their opening match.

Qatar's defender Boualem Khoukhi fights for the ball with Ecuador's forward Michael Estrada. Photo: AFP

Spectators began exiting the stadium at half-time, and by the time the final whistle went, the crowd of 67,372 had whittled down considerably and the stadium appeared only half full.

Opening ceremony

The Al Bayt venue is one of an array of new stadiums built for the tournament, which has cost Qatar an estimated $200 billion, making it the most expensive World Cup in history.

South Korean K-pop star Jung Kook headlined the 30-minute opening ceremony that featured Hollywood star Morgan Freeman giving a message of diversity.

Ghanim Al-Muftah, a Qatari activist for the disabled, born with the rare Caudal Regression Syndrome, appeared with Freeman and stated to the crowd: "Everyone is welcome".

With FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watching on, Qatar's emir said: "We will follow with the whole world, God willing, the great football festival in this open space for human and civilized communication."

Fireworks explode above the Al-Bayt stadium ahead of the opening match. Photo: AFP

Packed fan zone

Excitement has been slow to build but on Sunday police had to close the World Cup fan zone in Doha for a second consecutive night when it became overcrowded, witnesses said.

The FIFA Fan Festival, near the Doha seafront, has a 40,000 capacity and gates were closed with thousands waiting outside.

AFP correspondents saw police pleading with revellers in the dark to move back from the gates but no injuries were reported. Police on horse back were brought out to control crowds.

A Qatar organising committee official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "When it's full it's full. We would be criticised if we did not close when it reaches capacity."

Qatar has predicted that more than one million fans will come to the Gulf state for the month-long tournament that ends December 18.

An event dogged by controversy

World Cup organisers hope the start of the football will quell the controversies that have overshadowed preparations for the tournament ever since Qatar was named as host nation in a shock FIFA vote in 2010.

Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and the Gulf state's human rights record have dominated the pre-tournament headlines.

On Saturday, Infantino went on the offensive in an aggressive rebuttal of the criticism aimed at the event, arguing that much of it was unfair.

"This moral lesson-giving -- one-sided -- is just hypocrisy," Infantino said.

"I don't want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust."

Highlights of the opening match. Video: AFP

Controversies look certain to rumble on well into the tournament.

Several European nations taking part -- including England, Germany and Denmark -- have said their players will wear rainbow-coloured "OneLove" armbands in a gesture of solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

The move raises the prospect of disciplinary action from FIFA, which has revealed plans to make its own alternative armbands available to teams.

Infantino insisted that all World Cup visitors would be welcome regardless of sexual orientation.

"I've been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership," he said. "They can confirm that I can confirm that everyone is welcome."ż

Record number of tickets sold

The controversy does not seem to have hurt ticket sales, however.

A FIFA spokesman said 2.95 million World Cup tickets had been sold up to Sunday's opening day. That means Qatar 2022 has already overtaken Russia 2018, when just over 2.4 million tickets were sold.

Queues have built up outside the FIFA ticket centre in Doha and fans report long waits to get onto the official online ticket platform.

The spokesman said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Britain, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the top markets.

FIFA president Infantino told a conference earlier that the world body's four-year revenues were estimated to hit $7.5 billion by the end of the year.

Revenues are more than $1 billion higher than predicted four years ago.

Infantino told the 211 member associations that the "amazing figures" came "in spite of COVID, in spite of different crises around the world".