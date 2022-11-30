Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said Wednesday the appointment of Stephanie Frappart to referee his team’s crucial clash with Germany was a major milestone in a “sexist sport”.

Frappart, 38, will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game on Thursday, working with two women assistant referees.

Suarez said her appointment “speaks volumes of this woman and her commitment… especially in this sport, which is a sexist sport”.

