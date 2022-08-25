The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar will see more debuts of some of the most exciting players in the world.

These debuts have become something to look forward to as many players have had their careers really take off after showing what they can do at the World Cup.

Pedri

Pedro González López, also known as Pedri, is the current holder of the Raymond Kopa trophy which is awarded to the best young player in the world.

The Barcelona midfielder is the most exciting midfield prospect in football at the moment. He has also shown that he is capable of going toe to toe against the best from other countries in international tournaments after his stellar performance at the Euro 2020 tournament. He won the best young player award in that tournament.

Pedri is also a trusted part of Spain manager Luis Enrique's plans and will be bringing his youth and raw talent to the World Cup come November 2022. Pedri and Spain will face off against Costa Rica, Germany and Japan in Group E.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is a surprise entry on this list because of his age (33), but his is a debut that the whole world will be looking forward to.

Wales had not qualified for the World Cup in more than five decades before making it past Ukraine in the playoffs for the 2022 edition. Gareth Bale will finally be leading his country to the global showpiece at the fourth time of asking and he is looking forward to leaving a mark.

It could also be his first and last tournament as he is on the wrong side of 30 and is winding down on his career, playing with Los Angeles FC in the MLS. This is even more reason for Bale to show the world what he and Wales, the team he loves the most in his career, can do when faced with the best from around the world.

The Wales team captain and record goalscorer will surely be a good sight to watch, especially as he will face off against fellow United Kingdom nation, England in Group B. Wales have also been drawn alongside Iran and USA in what is probably the most politically charged group in the tournament.

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Junior made his debut for Brazil in 2019 and has gone on to amass 14 caps for them in that period. He missed out on their 2019 Copa America victory due to a failure to get back to form after an injury which he suffered around the time of his first call-up.

He has since been a key part of the team and will play an even bigger role as he grows older. And there is no better place to start than the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in front of over 100 million viewers from around the world.

He already has tournament experience for Brazil, having participated actively in their 2020 Copa America campaign which saw them clinch the runner-up spot. Now, he will be looking to consolidate on those experiences and stamp his claim for a future Ballon d'Or by taking on and beating the world with Brazil in Qatar come November 2022.

Vinicius Junior and Brazil will be taking on Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic will be making his official World Cup bow at Qatar 2022 as captain of the USMNT, a role which he has held since 2018, when he was 20 years old.

Pulisic and the USMNT missed out on Russia 2018 by a hair's breadth but firmly booked their place at Qatar 2022 with games to spare, showing growth and improvement and a will to take on the world.

He will also be buoyed by the team's recent successes in the CONCACAF region and will be hoping to replicate it on the global stage. He captained the team to wins in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League, while they finished as the runners-up of the 2019 Gold Cup.

The World Cup will also present an opportunity for Pulisic to show the world what he can do after a topsy-turvy four years at Chelsea. Pulisic and USA will take on Group B which comprises England, Iran and Wales.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden was once described by Pep Guardiola as the best young talent he has ever managed. That's saying something, given that he managed Lionel Messi at the early stages of his career.

The 22-year-old made his England Three Lions debut in 2020 and has gone on to amass 16 caps. He was a part of their Euro 2020 tournament squad, which means that he has tournament experience under his belt.

Fans of the England national team have big expectations for Foden, as does the team's manager Gareth Southgate, who trusts him enough to make him a regular on the team list for any international outing since his debut.

The Manchester City starlet will be facing off against Wales, the US and Iran alongside his England teammates in Group B for an opportunity to announce himself as the best young player in the world.

Édouard Mendy

Édouard Mendy is another surprising name on this list, but given his backstory, it is understandable why he appears on it.

The 30-year-old Senegal shot stopper has had an amazing past two years after almost losing his career a little over five years ago. Mendy fought back to regain his status as a professional football player and eventually caught the eye of Chelsea, with whom he has won the UEFA Champions League and earned nominations for the biggest awards in football.

He also recently won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and will be looking to help the team make a big statement on behalf of Africa at the global showpiece.

Mendy and Senegal will face hosts Qatar, Ecuador and The Netherlands in Group A.

