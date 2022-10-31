Qatari authorities on Sunday opened a World Cup consular facility that could be in hot demand where fans who lose their passport or get arrested can seek help.

More than 40 countries -- the 31 teams playing alongside Qatar plus more than 10 other football loving nations -- will have offices in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre alongside the police, interior ministry and other key bodies, authorities said.

The centre will be the first of its kind at a major sporting event, and many ambassadors are hoping it will not be needed by the one million-plus fans due in the Gulf state from November 20.

But Qatar's restrictions on alcohol sales, the criminalisation of homosexuality and even its attitude to fans who take off their shirts to celebrate a victory has worried some supporters' groups and made diplomats nervous.

Click here for full story