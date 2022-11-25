Wales football chiefs say World Cup fans in Qatar can take rainbow-coloured hats and flags into stadiums after some had items confiscated.

The display of the rainbow has proved a major talking point in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, and spectators were ordered to remove items of clothing with the logo during the first phase of matches.

Laura McAllister, a former captain of Wales' women's team, was confronted by security guards at her country's match against the USA on Monday and ordered to take off her rainbow-coloured bucket hat.

The rainbow version of the Welsh fans' popular hat shows support for the LGBTQ community.

The Football Association of Wales said several members of Rainbow Wall, Wales' LGBTQ supporters group, had also been told they could not wear the hats.

