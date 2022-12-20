The number of people tuning into Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France peaked at around 165,000, according to telecoms company Melita.

According to Melita, this represents 43 per cent of the 380,000 possible viewers aged 12 and above.

Last week, Melita reported that an estimated 200,000 people tuned in to watch the World Cup quarter-finals - a series of four separate games that determined the World Cup's final four teams.

Melita's calculations are based on data gathered by interactive Melita TV boxes and cover those who watched the game on national broadcaster TVM.

Analysts at the telecoms firm captured data within 15-minute timeframes and only counted viewers that spent at least five continuous minutes watching the final.

They then extrapolated their findings to cover the entire population aged 12 and over, basing population data on 2021 National Statistics Office data.

In all likelihood, the number of people who watched the final is likely to have been higher, given that many people watch sporting events in groups. Melita's methodology also did not factor in users watching the final using the company's mobile app or web browser, or those who followed it using IPTV services or illegal online live streams.

Sunday’s game was one of the most nail-biting to emerge in recent tournaments, with Argentina winning on penalties after a 3-3 draw against France.

The game initially looked set to be a one-sided affair, with Argentina racing to a 2-0 lead and still holding that advantage until the 70th minute.

A brace of goals from French superstar Kylian Mbappe sent the match into extra time, with Argentina's Lionel Messi and Mbappe again exchanging goals to force the penalty shoot-out.

Argentina erupted in celebration following its World Cup win - its first since 1986 - and millions took to the streets of capital Buenos Aires when Messi and the rest of the team held a victory parade.