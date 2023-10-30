New Zealand No 8 Ardie Savea said on Sunday losing the Rugby World Cup final gives him extra motivation for the next edition of the tournament in 2027.

Savea's All Blacks were beaten 12-11 by South Africa in Saturday's final.

Despite defeat, which he also suffered with New Zealand at the semi-final stage four years ago, the 30-year-old was named World Rugby player of the year.

Savea beat Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, France captain Antoine Dupont and Ireland centre Bundee Aki to the prize.

"It's put the fire again in my belly to rectify it," Savea told reporters.

"I've experienced this twice now, 2019 and 2023 and being a leader in this team it's not a nice feeling."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com