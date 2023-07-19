Sam Kerr says the only thing missing in her life is a major trophy with Australia — and the Chelsea forward plans to change that by winning her home World Cup.

Kerr made her Australia debut aged just 15 and has gone on to become one of the best players in women’s football.

Now 29, she is set to be the face of the World Cup when it kicks off on Thursday, her profile having soared to new heights since moving to Chelsea in 2020 and steering them to the domestic double this year.

“She is a nightmare to defend. Her energy levels are like a 12-year-old. She is infectious,” Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said recently.

“I don’t know a striker in world football who can do what she does. She’s the best.”

Read the full story on SportsDesk...