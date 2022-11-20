The World Cup finally gets under way this afternoon but I am still struggling to find the prospect anything other than underwhelming.

I normally look forward to this tournament like a child looks forward to Christmas – 64 games of football squeezed into just a few weeks is every football addict’s fantasy. But Qatar 2022 has left me totally cold.

The fact that it is essentially screwing up the domestic football season is undoubtedly one reason for this. A winter World Cup sounded novel and interesting when the idea first raised its head. But now it’s here it just feels like an out-of-place, irritating distraction from the normal football calendar.

Then, of course, there is the non-stop controversy that has surrounded the host nation. It’s hard to get too excited about an event being held in a country with a highly questionable human rights record, where being gay is a crime and where, allegedly, a countless number of workers have died building the very stadia where the games will be played.

Another reason behind my malaise could well be England’s prospects. The fact they have a squad capable of winning the trophy is outweighed by the fact they have a manager who would struggle to come up with the tactics needed to win a game of snap; when playing against himself; with a pack made up entirely of the two of clubs.

All in all, with just hours to go to kick-off, it’s hardly surprising Qatar 22 still feels like a bit like a non-event.

But despite currently being surrounded by a thick fog of indifference, I still worry there is a possibility that it will slowly win me over. A shock result, the sight of the first female referees at a World Cup, a high-scoring game, a wonder goal, a moment of VAR madness – something will flip a switch inside me and I will suddenly find myself getting drawn in. There is a sad air of inevitability about that.

Which brings me to the bit you have all been waiting for. Who will eventually lift the coveted, if slightly tainted, trophy come December 18?

Well, it won’t be England. Not unless Gareth Southgate abandons his seven-man-defence approach by tomorrow. Which he won’t because that would take something akin to having a clue.

So, with England ruled out, you can take your pick from the other usual suspects – France, Germany, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, with maybe Holland, Belgium and Portugal as outsiders.

If I had to pick one, it would probably be Brazil. That’s not me taking the easy way out by backing the favourites. But they are favourites for a reason: mainly because they are pretty good at football and rather good at winning World Cups.

Anyway, this afternoon I will, like tens of millions of others, sit down and watch the opening ceremony and then the opening game in the hope that the flames of interest may be unexpectedly ignited.

So who’ve we got to look forward to in the big kick-off? Germany? Spain? Argentina?

Nope, Qatar vs Ecuador.

It’s like FIFA don’t want us to watch this bloody tournament.

Ronaldo had to make his move

I may be in the minority here, and I suspect many Manchester United fans will disagree with me, but I am leaning towards Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in his dispute with Manchester United.

Yes, the player is conceited and full of himself. Yes, he thinks he is God’s gift to football. And, yes, he does have a face you would like to slap with a cold, wet haddock. But despite all that, I don’t think he has been treated entirely properly by United, particularly since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed.

In many ways, it almost feels like Ronaldo – an easy target considering his immense profile – has been made a scapegoat for the club continuing to underperform over the past couple of years.

There has also been an element of both Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag feeling that, to exert their authority over the dressing room as a whole, they needed to show they weren’t afraid of taking on the biggest name and putting him in his place.

Of course, I don’t condone Cristiano doing the Piers Morgan interview. That was clear and obvious proof (if any were needed) that he has deluded levels of self-importance. Well, both of them do, actually. But as a player, airing your grievances in such a public manner is not acceptable, no matter who you are. Utterly unforgivable, in fact.

Yet, I can also see why he might have felt he needed to get his side of the story across as quickly as possible: it brings the situation to a head while he is away for the World Cup and, when that is over, the January transfer window will be just round the corner.

He won’t ever play for United again, that much is obvious. And some may say he has stained his reputation for ever, which he probably has. But if he personally believes he has a few more years left at the top of the sport, then I can understand why he felt the need to provoke and make sure the club grants him the exit he so obviously wanted in the summer.

This could all have been so much more amicably resolved. I guess there were too many strong personalities in the mix for common sense to prevail.

Wilson a better bet than Toney

Many people, myself included, had been wondering why Callum Wilson was chosen to be Harry Kane’s World Cup understudy rather than Ivan Toney.

Although Newcastle United’s Wilson has been in good form of late, he has had a rather injury-plagued career. And if you are only taking one proper, out-and-out striker as backup to your main man, surely you would take one whose hamstring isn’t likely to explode while he bends over to tie his shoelaces.

Not only that, but Brentford’s Toney has actually scored more Premier League goals this season (10) than Wilson (6) and is third in the charts behind Kane and some chap called Haaland.

When Toney then banged two winning goals against Manchester City just hours after being left out of the squad, the decision felt even more strange.

And then, last Wednesday, I think we found out what tipped the balance in Wilson’s favour – Toney was charged with 232 counts of betting irregularities by the Football Association. Of course, being charged does not mean Toney is guilty. Absolutely not. But you would suspect, with a charge count that high, there is a bit of fire to go with that particular puff of smoke.

The FA have claimed Toney was available for selection irrespective of the betting situation. But I think that is, for want of a better word, hogwash.

Southgate obviously knew what was coming and that surely helped tip the balance in Wilson’s favour. How could he pick a player for his squad knowing he was about to be charged with something close to match-fixing.

The only other explanation is that Southgate thought Wilson was a better fit, tactically and strategically. But that assumes Southgate knows the meaning of either of those words.

So, the betting scandal must have been it.

