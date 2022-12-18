Former World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann said the tournament in Qatar has shown the need for risk-taking players such as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe and Messi, the leading scorers with five goals apiece, will go up against each other at Lusail Stadium on Sunday when defending champions France meet Argentina.

Klinsmann, who won the trophy with West Germany in 1990, said it was vital to have players who could unlock defences.

