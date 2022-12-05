Kylian Mbappe said Sunday he dreamed of winning the World Cup for a second time after his brace helped France to a 3-1 win over Poland which advanced the holders to the quarter-finals in Qatar.

“Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it’s the competition of my dreams,” said the 23-year-old who burst onto the global stage by starring when France won the title in Russia four years ago.

“I have built my season around this competition and around being ready both physically and mentally for it.

“I wanted to come here ready and so far things are going well, but we are still a long way from the objective we set and that I set.”

More details here...