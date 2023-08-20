Sunday’s World Cup final between England and Spain is the final act of a month of drama which highlighted how far women’s football has come — and the challenges that lie ahead.

There had been fears that the biggest-ever Women’s World Cup — 32 teams, up from 24 four years ago — would dilute the spectacle in Australia and New Zealand.

Lopsided scorelines were a feature of the previous eight World Cups and critics said debutants such as Haiti, the Philippines and Morocco would be on a hiding to nothing.

But the opposite proved to be true and the tournament will be best remembered for the large number of shocks and the end of the United States’ long reign as world champions.

Among the surprises, Germany were beaten 2-1 by Colombia on the way to a group-stage exit. Italy, Brazil and Olympic champions Canada also went out at the first hurdle.

The Philippines, New Zealand, Zambia, Portugal, Jamaica, South Africa and Morocco all won a World Cup game for the first time.

