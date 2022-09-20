Human rights groups urged more sponsors of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday to support calls for compensation for migrant workers and their families over alleged abuses.

Four of the 14 FIFA corporate partners and World Cup sponsors — AB InBev, Adidas, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s — have stated their support for financial compensation, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and FairSquare said in a joint statement.

The other 10 have not publicly offered support or responded to requests to discuss “tournament-related abuses”, the rights groups said.

“Brands buy rights to sponsor the World Cup because they want to be associated with joy, fair competition and spectacular human achievement on the playing field — not rampant wage theft and the deaths of workers who made the World Cup possible,” HRW’s director of global initiatives, Minky Worden, said in the statement.

More details here...