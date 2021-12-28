France striker Kylian Mbappe believes staging the World Cup every two years instead of every four would render the competition less attractive.

The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward shot to global fame as a teenager as France won the 2018 World Cup, scoring four goals in Russia, a feat heightened he says by its feeling of rarity.

“It’s amazing. It is an event you might only compete in once in a lifetime,” Mbappe said at an awards ceremony in Dubai.

Mbappe said it was important not to wear players out, but that maintaining the competition’s beauty was his key motive.

