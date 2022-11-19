FIFA proposed a series of alternative armbands featuring different social campaigns on Saturday in response to plans by European teams to wear “OneLove” rainbow armbands at the Qatar World Cup.

European teams launched the “OneLove” initiative in response to the treatment of LGBTQ communities in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

FIFA though has requested that all captains wear a different armband on each match day, promoting social messages such as “Football unites the world” and “Share the meal” in a United Nations-backed campaign.

