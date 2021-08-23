Malta coach Devis Mangia said that this month’s World Cup qualifying triple-header could provide an opening for players who are not regular for the national team to show their ability.

The Italian was addressing the media after last week named a 30-man squad for the national team’s commitments against Cyprus, at home on September 1, away to Slovenia on September 4 and a trip to Russia on September 7.

For these matches, Mangia is forced to make do without a number of regular members of his squad, namely goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona, midfield trio Luke Gambin, Matthew Guillaumier and Bjorn Kristensen among others.

“I am really looking forward to the match against Cyprus as since I took charge of the national team I will have the opportunity to lead the team in front of our fans at the National Stadium and that fills me with a lot of motivation to do a job for our supporters,” Mangia said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta