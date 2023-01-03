Alexis Mac Allister insists he is happy to stay at Brighton after helping Argentina win the World Cup.

Mac Allister has returned to his Premier League club after two weeks in Argentina celebrating their dramatic World Cup final penalty shoot-out victory over France in Qatar.

The 24-year-old impressed throughout the World Cup as he became Brighton’s first ever winner of the tournament.

With the transfer window now open, speculation about Mac Allister’s future is increasing amid links to Arsenal and Chelsea.

But Mac Allister only signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and is content on the south coast.

