World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez, Yassine Bounou of Morocco and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois were nominated on Wednesday for the top goalkeeping prize at the FIFA Best awards.

Martinez shone at the World Cup, playing a starring role in the penalty shootout as his country defeated France.

He also, however, courted controversy by making an obscene gesture during the trophy ceremony when he received his prize for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

More details on SportsDesk.