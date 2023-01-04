Seventeen days after guiding Argentina to an epic World Cup final victory over France, Lionel Messi reported back to work on Wednesday, his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced.
The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reported back to the club’s training ground as they prepare for Saturday’s French Cup tie at third tier side Chateauroux.
Messi scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with France in the Qatar final, before prevailing in the penalty shoot-out. Since then he has been celebrating in Argentina and spending time with his family.
On Wednesday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.
