Seventeen days after guiding Argentina to an epic World Cup final victory over France, Lionel Messi reported back to work on Wednesday, his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reported back to the club’s training ground as they prepare for Saturday’s French Cup tie at third tier side Chateauroux.

Messi scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with France in the Qatar final, before prevailing in the penalty shoot-out. Since then he has been celebrating in Argentina and spending time with his family.

On Wednesday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.

