The family of England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles said Friday they were among a group of families planning to sue the Football Association over their failure to protect players from brain injuries.

Lawyers representing the Stiles family have accused several football authorities, including England’s governing FA, of taking insufficient action to reduce heading the ball in training and during matches.

They also claim on-pitch assessments of players showing symptoms of concussion are “not fit for purpose”.

