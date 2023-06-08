A prestigious friendly is coming up for the Malta women’s national team as they will face World-Cup bound Haiti in a July friendly, the Haiti Football Federation announced.

Haiti, ranked 53, is one of the much-improved nations in women’s football and will be participating in their first ever World Cup this summer.

The Malta friendly is scheduled for July 1, in Martigny (Switzerland), where Haiti will be holding a training camp between June 19 and July 2.

More details on SportsDesk.