Pope Francis has declared Sunday, November 14, to be the fifth World Day of the Poor. In his message for this World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis reflects on Jesus’s words at the anointing in Bethany, “the poor you will always have with you” (Mk 14:7). This he says “is a summons never to lose sight of every opportunity to do good”.

Fontana parish is inviting the community to donate preserved food, detergents, bed sheets, baby food and nappies to be given to the Caritas office of the Gozo diocese. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Parishioners are being urged to place their offerings at the foot of St Paul altar at the parish church. When the church is closed, donations can be placed at the entrace of the parish centre.

The Pope says: “On this day we are invited to offer friendship, solidarity and welcome to the poorest of our sisters and brothers. As we reach out with love and support, let us hold all members of our global family in our prayers.

On this special day, Fontana parish will also be celebrating St Elisabeth of Hungary, who built a hospital at Marburg in Hesse for the poor and the sick with the money from her dowry, where she and her companions cared for them. Blessed bread of St Elisabeth and holy pictures of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Sandra Sabattini, two Italian young people who helped the poor of their respective communities, will be distributed to parishioners.

For more information, visit www.qalbtagesu.com or the parish’s Facebook page ‘Fontana Parish’.