Over 200 delegates from all over the globe convened in Malta towards the end of September for the General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which was hosted by the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE).

The event was deemed a success by the executive chairperson of the Malta Stock Exchange, Joseph Portelli, who said: “The WFE represents over 300 exchanges from all over the world, including NASDAQ, the Japan Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. It was a great opportunity for the MSE and Malta to host these exchanges for the prestigious annual WFE General Assembly.”

He added: “The fact that the event was held in our country is a testament to the fact that our financial services industry is growing and is becoming respected on the international stage.”

This was the 61st General Assembly of the WFE and the three-day event featured various keynote speeches, plenary panel sessions as well as fireside chats.

Portelli was one of several speakers who addressed the event. He was joined by the CEO of the WFE, Nandini Sukumar, in the opening ceremony. Among the distinguished speakers were Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Minister for Finance and Employment, Clyde Caruana.

Leaders of global exchanges, regulatory authorities, the buy-side, industry experts from academia and the media gathered together for in-depth discussions on major issues surrounding the exchange industry. Discussions also centered on the prevailing market conditions and ranged topics on market resilience, liquidity and regulation, as well as innovative market technology and the crypto market space.