An Oxford-based EV classic car specialist has successfully converted two iconic models to run on electric power.

Electrogenic has finalised battery-powered versions of a 1976 Triumph Stag and a 1957 Morgan 4/4, with the pair now utilising a high-voltage electric motor linked to a battery.

The Stag’s original 3.0-litre V8 has been removed in favour of a brushless electric motor with 80kW of power and 235Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via the car’s original four-speed manual gearbox. Thanks to a 37kWh battery, the Stag offers a range of approximately 150 miles.

