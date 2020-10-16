The World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16. However, unlike in previous years, commemorating this date in 2020 is not only important but also necessary as the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the role played by food producers and their obvious essentiality.

Among the world’s main food- producing countries, Brazil envisions this date as a natural and relevant occasion to invite Malta and other friend nations to engage in Brazil’s fierce commitment to enhance an open agricultural trade, which fosters sustainability and food security.

During the health crisis, the indefatigable work of farmers and the food industry itself have guaranteed some sort of normality during the most critical moments. Likewise, agricultural trade – which still needs to be improved and reinforced – has played a crucial role during the crisis by allowing many countries to benefit from normal food supply, especially considering that most nations – if not all – are not wholly self-sufficient in terms of food production.

Therefore, port workers, exporters, importers and transporters have all been essential, reinforcing the need for more openness when it comes to agricultural trade, a theme that has been underscored by Brazil and that now gains consistent momentum. In fact, while some countries and important economic blocs have been using the coronavirus crisis to stress the alleged need for unjustified protectionism, Brazil has coherently been stating the contrary.

As an agro-environmental power nation, fully aware of its responsibilities, Brazil has continued to give its contribution to global food security over the last months, ensuring that the food it produces – including some for which Brazil accounts for a great global market share, such as meat, soy, sugar and coffee – arrive to more than 180 markets and always with the highest standards of control and production.

Throughout its history, Brazil has always given great attention to food security, in all levels, conciliating it with sustainability. It suffices to mention that, over the last 40 years, Brazil changed its position from a net food importer to a net food exporter due to a pioneer, unrivalled and unprecedented investment in technology, research and science in the agrifood sector. This aspect remains a key factor for the outstanding performance and competitiveness of Brazilian agriculture, which is now boosting Brazilian economic recovery. At the same time, Brazil has been able to promote sustainability – in its equally important environmental, social and economic pillars – through investments in renewable energy and innovation, thus evincing to the world that food security and sustainability can perfectly walk hand in hand.

Brazil has done a lot but it still has a lot to do when it comes to sustainability and food security, locally and globally. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the world’s population will reach 9.8 billion by 2050. Under this scenario, the demand for food production will inevitably increase and Brazil will be one of the few countries with a capacity to boost its agricultural production and, simultaneously, implement policies intended to reinforce the protection of the environment.

With only around 30 per cent of its territory occupied by agriculture and livestock and having 66 per cent of its native vegetation still preserved, Brazil has already proven that conciliating food productivity and preservation is anything but unattainable.

It is precisely in this challenging scenario that Brazil is prone to be an increasingly important partner for Malta and other friend nations, observing that there is still space for better knowledge about Brazilian excellent agrifood products, such as meat, orange juice, soy, coffee, sugar, açaí, Brazilian nuts, cachaça and our tropical fruits.

Brazil and Malta share mutual respect for open trade, which is something I emphasised during my visit to Valletta last January, when I had the honour to meet President George Vella and present my credentials. On that occasion, I confirmed my personal engagement in strengthening the ties between Malta and Brazil.

I believe that, as a maritime nation, Malta is well aware of the importance of trade and agriculture. Likewise, Brazil, as a major food producer, appraises the mutual benefits that can be brought about by agricultural trade. That is, certainly, an aspect that brings us together and which is worth being remembered on this important and necessary 2020 World Food Day.

Helio Ramos, Ambassador of Brazil to Malta, Italy and San Marino