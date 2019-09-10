Global equities trod water yesterday as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a crucial US interest rate decision, while keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East after the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Expectations were running high yesterday for the US Federal Reserve to deliver the year’s second interest rate cut.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks edged upwards, but both London and Wall Street were lower, as dealers awaited fresh rates guidance from Fed chief Jerome Powell after a key monetary policy meeting.

“European markets are mixed... as investors wait patiently for the first major interest rate decision of the week and the most important,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

Sterling, meanwhile, slid against the dollar on official data showing weaker UK inflation, but was not far from recent two-month highs struck on hopes that Britain may avoid a no-deal Brexit.

On the oil market, prices dipped further following news that Riyadh will get its two major installations back online earlier than expected, though analysts said there was nervousness on trading floors about oil security in the future.

The oil market had spiked on Monday in reaction to Saturday’s attacks, then tumbled on Tuesday, but still remains at an elevated level according to analysts.

“Last weekend’s serious attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are continuing to keep the oil market on tenterhooks,” said Commerzbank analysts.

OANDA’s Erlam said that the prediction for getting the installations back up and running was a “much faster timeline than people were expecting.”

However, “it hasn’t removed the premium entirely... as the facilities are clearly vulnerable to attacks and tensions only look likely to be heightened in the aftermath of the weekend’s events.”