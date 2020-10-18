The month of October is annually dedicated to the missions, with today being World Missionary Day. This year’s theme is ‘Do not fear for I am with you,’ (Is. 41:10) and Missio Malta together with the Church are inviting everyone to help those in need.

This year’s proceeds will help Nazareth Home in Ghana, run by Sr Stan Therese Mumuni with the help of other sisters and volunteers to provide love, shelter, food and education to many vulnerable children who are being abandoned by their own families and communities due to birth defects.

Missio will be at the service of the Church in Malta and Gozo, providing expertise, materials and support to both dioceses. As the Pope’s official charity for overseas mission, Missio enables Catholics in Malta and Gozo to live out the call they received at baptism: to share in the Church’s universal mission.

Each prayer and each donation, big or small, are apprecia­ted. For more information or to make a donation, visit the website www.missio.org.mt or call on 2123 6962.