Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the prestigious hardcourt tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami saying she hadn’t been able to prepare in the wake of her Australian Open triumph.

“Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” Barty said in a statement released by organizers of Indian Wells, which starts on Wednesday in the California desert.

