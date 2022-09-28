Tennis world number two Casper Ruud said on Wednesday that a bit of Roger Federer had rubbed off on him after being part of the tennis legend’s send-off last week.

The 23-year-old Norwegian reached the final of the US Open earlier this month and then was surrounded by the cream of men’s tennis at the Laver Cup in London for Federer’s last hurrah.

He enjoyed seeing up close the chemistry between Federer and his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. The duo played together in doubles for Federer’s farewell.

