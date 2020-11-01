Cupra has presented the Formentor launch campaign starring actress Nathalie Emmanuel and with the collaboration of rapper Loyle Carner.

The spot was filmed at Cape Formentor on the island of Mallorca, the iconic location that inspired and gave its name to the first model developed exclusively for the brand, as well as in different locations of Barcelona. The campaign made its television debut during the broadcast of El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Called ‘Drive, Live, Feel Another Way with the new Cupra Formentor’, the model’s launch campaign reflects on the emotions that make us feel alive.

Through a visual metaphor, the Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel plunges into the void on an introspective journey from the stratosphere to Cape Formentor, where she discovers the new Cupra model.

This fall takes the protagonist back to her childhood to remind her that there is something inside her that drives her to live so intensely, in a parallel with the adrenaline and excitement felt when driving the Formentor. The campaign features a song composed by British rapper Loyle Carner.