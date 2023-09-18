World and Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis improved his world record with a leap of 6.23m at the Diamond League finals on Sunday, as Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m world record.

Swedish superstar Duplantis added a centimeter to the world record of 6.22m he recorded in France in February.

He has now re-set the world record seven times. Five of those marks were set indoors, with both of his outdoor world marks coming at Hayward Field in Eugene, where he won the world title last year.

"I'm two for two right now on world records coming here to Hayward," Duplantis said. It has absolutely everything. It has the history, it has the modern touch. The track is really fast, the crowd and energy is fantastic."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com