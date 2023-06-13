Spark Fest is an annual event that marks World Refugee Day which was successfully launched last year by the migrant and refugee organisation Spark15.

This year, Spark Fest will launch a Refugee Week Malta festival, taking place between June 18 to 25 in venues across Malta. The movement is a growing global one celebrating the creativity, contributions and resilience of refugees and people who seek safety.

It is a family day event to celebrate and connect people from all walks of life in the hope of nourishing new connections.

As the world comes together to commemorate World Refugee Day, communities in Malta will unite in a celebration with children’s activities, networking, intercultural cuisine, music and dance, while fostering a warm and inclusive atmosphere.

Spark Fest strives to promote harmonious co-existence, while advocating for the protection of human rights. By offering an intercultural platform, this event contributes to the creation of economic and social alternatives to integration.

The poster of the event.

The Spark Festival Project seeks to build partnerships between the Maltese national community, expats, and migrant communities, fostering a spirit of collaboration and unity.

For this year’s edition, Spark15 is collaborating with Dance Beyond Borders who have supported the artistic curation of the event. The festival will feature an array of activities and attractions, including:

Engaging activities for children: Play areas and creative activities, including juggling and bouncing castle, will ensure that children are entertained and inspired throughout the event.

NGO presence: Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be present at the festival, interacting with the public and refugees, and providing valuable information on their respective initiatives.

Live music and dance: A diverse lineup of local and refugee community musicians will grace the stage, showcasing their talents and sharing their unique stories through music.

Intercultural cuisine: A food station will offer tantalising samples of local dishes from different communities, allowing attendees to savour the flavours of diverse cultures.

Refreshments: A dedicated bar area will be available, serving a range of beverages to quench attendees' thirst as they immerse themselves in the festival atmosphere.

Inspiring speeches: Renowned personalities and representatives from Spark15 will deliver thought-provoking speeches.

Discussion: A talk about homelessness and housing will be given by NGOs and various entities, shedding light on this challenge.

Spark Fest is supported by Flutter, Medina Asset Management, and the Association for Peace, Justice and Equality together with St John Rescue Corps, who will ensure the smooth coordination and safety of the event. Spark Fest will take place this Sunday, June 18, from 2 to 11pm, at Balzunetta, Boċċi Club and Hockey Pitch in Floriana.